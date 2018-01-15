Cholera cases drastically reducing

Twenty nine new cholera cases with no deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours indicating a 50 percent reduction from the 68 cases recorded yesterday.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya reiterates that cholera cases have continued to drastically reduce in the recent past days.

Dr Chilufya has however stated that the downward trend of cases being recorded will not deceive the ministry into relaxing on interventions being put in to eradicate the outbreak.

Dr Chilufya has assured both the local and international community that the cholera outbreak is being contained as can be evidenced by the announcement of the reopening of schools and the normalizing of business and trading activities in the central business district and other parts of the city.

He says working with line ministries and cooperating partners, his ministry is escalating provision of fresh water, burying of shallow wells and generally escalating other interventions that have been put in place to contain the outbreak.

He has announced that government is mobilizing another Chinese company that will help in reticulating of slams around the city of Lusaka as various community interventions are quadrupled.

The Health Minister said this when delivering the daily update on the cholera situation and also when he received donations from Zambian breweries and the muslin community.

Meanwhile Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says new guidelines are being put together in an SI that will be issued soon some of the measures include the requirement of all buses to have dust bins in order to stop the trend of passengers throwing liter on the streets and roads.

And the ministry of health has today received more donations aimed at combating cholera from Zambian breweries and the Muslim Social and Welfare Trust.

Zambian breweries has donated over 2.5 million kwacha of a wide range of items while the Muslim social and welfare trust and has donated 10 tanks and 100 hand washing kits valued at K100, 000.

Receiving the donations minister in the office of the vice president Sylvia Chalikosa commended the two institutions over their gesture that will help in combating the outbreak of cholera.