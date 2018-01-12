UPND organised Kanyama riot-PF

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) of organizing the Kanyama riot.

Party media director Sunday Chanda says protests were politically engineered by UPND in their quest to politicize the Cholera outbreak.

He says UPND cadres chanting their Party slogans took to the streets in Kanyama, burnt tyres and threatened public peace.

He says such politics are obnoxious and against the acceptable standards decent politics.

He says Zambia does not need a political party that is ready to place lives of innocent supporters in harm’s way just to make a statement.

Mr. Chanda has since commended the Zambia Police for exhibiting maximum restraint in Kanyama after the politically staged-managed protests.

He has further called on Zambians to condemn UPND’s politicization of the Cholera outbreak.