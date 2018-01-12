Riots break out in Kanyama over street vending

Police in Kanyama have fought running battles with people who are rioting and demanding that they should be allowed back on the streets to sell their goods.

Earlier, the residents rioted after security forces operating in the area attempted to close an illegal market near Total filling station in the implementation of SI No.79, in the wake of a Cholera outbreak.

The rioting Kanyama residents have also set ablaze one of the donated tipper trucks used to collect garbage in the wake of a Cholera outbreak.

Police was forced to fire tear gas canisters as incensed residents ran amok burning tyres and throwing stones at Police officers.

Kanyama Compound was put under curfew last Sunday by the government after suffering badly during this latest Cholera outbreak.

Some of the residents talked to by the QTV News crew that rushed to Kanyama have bitterly complained that they are suffering as they do not have a place to trade from.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has directed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to ensure that the situation is put under control.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk Program, Mr. Kampyongo says Mr. Kanganja should reinforce the officers to control the situation.

The Home Affairs Minister has also advised innocent residents in the area to remain indoors as the police deal with the rioters.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has refuted media reports suggesting that a police officer has been killed by irate residents in Kanyama during the riot.