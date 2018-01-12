RD Global,Mera Group Corporation plan to mount a manufacturing plant of energy renewable products in Zambia

A US San Francisco, California based company, RD Global, working with a Japanese company, Mera Group Corporation, plans to set up a manufacturing plant of energy renewable products in Zambia in an effort to mitigate the energy deficit in the region.

Mera Group Corporation, Business Development Advisor Rune Gunnar Dige says Zambia has been chosen as a preferred choice of investment in the energy sector because of its geographical position among countries in the Southern African region.

Mr. Dige who is also RD Global Managing Director says Mera Group Corporation as part of its international business will seek to establish a distribution base of energy renewable products in the country and export them from Zambia to other countries in the region.

He says the company will target to empower small-scale farmers, miners and other entrepreneurs that are off the national grid of the electricity supply.

Mr. Dige says a team from his company will from January 28, 2018, be visiting Zambia to meet with relevant stakeholders to begin working towards full-scale entry into the market by Mid-2018.

He said this when he paid a Courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula, State Counsel, at the Embassy of Zambia in Washington D.C.

And Dr. Simbyakula urged Mera Group Corporation to engage the Zambia Development Agency and assured the firm of Government’s support in the promotion of economic diplomacy with U.S. based companies.

The Ambassador also said he will seek to facilitate a meeting with University of Zambia officials to harness the technology transfer of skills in the production of energy renewable products to promote the intended investment in Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by Embassy of the Republic of Zambia Washington DC First Secretary-Press and Public Relations Cosmas Chileshe.