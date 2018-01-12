ERB to punish unclean filling stations

A team of ERB and Lusaka city council health inspectors have conducted spot checks on various service stations in Lusaka to assess whether they are maintaining good sanitary conditions.

And ERB Board Chairperson Raymond Mpundu says he is disappointed that some stations have been non compliant.

Mr. Mpundu says it has been discovered that some stations, do not have proper toilet facilities.

Mr. Mpundu has since urged members of the public to demand for proper sanitary services whenever they go to filling stations.

He says it is also an obligation that service station operators stick to the regulations stipulated in their operating licences.