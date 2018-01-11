UPND demands for an apology from Mumbi Phiri, ZNBC

The opposition UPND has demanded for an immediate and unconditional apology from the PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), for misleading the Nation, that the party donated or were intending to donate UPND branded cholera prevention materials, to health authorities that are spearheading the anti cholera campaign in Lusaka and other parts of the country.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka tells QTV News in a statement that the party is dismayed and greatly disturbed by the unprofessional conduct of the ZNBC that decided to air a very misleading statement from Ms Phiri without first checking facts from the party officials, as should be expected of any credible media house.

Mr. Mucheleka says the party is also sad to note that instead of running a story from the Government officials who gladly and in the spirit of one Nation accepted the UPND’s small gesture of the donation towards the combating of the cholera outbreak in the country, ZNBC deliberately maintained silence by again purposely withholding information that was factual and truthful, and that would have gone a long way in correcting their misrepresentation in collaboration with Ms Phiri.

He says as can be attested by the government ministers and government officials present, none of the donated materials were branded in the UPND colors and none of them were bins.

He says UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has so far fully guided that no one needs to make political capital on the unfortunate situation of the cholera epidemic that is ravaging the country as the disease knows no political party or any other artificial affiliation.

The UPND Deputy Secretary General has since commended the spirit of co-operation and oneness, with which government officials in charge exhibited in accepting the small gesture from the UPND and Mr. Hichilema, through the Party leadership.