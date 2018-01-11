TCZ processes over 100, 000 teacher registration certificates

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) says it has processed 100, 086 Teacher Registration Certificates.

TCZ Spokesperson Ngoza Malonga says the distribution process will be done in Districts and District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS) and Focal Point Persons will assist in the distribution under the guidance of TCZ staff.

Ms Malonga says 27,000 more certificates will be issued in the second phase of the procurement and delivery process.

She says due to the Cholera epidemic in Lusaka District, the certificate distribution process for Lusaka will delay until the cholera situation is finally contained and declared so by the Ministry of Health.

She adds that in other Districts and Provinces, the certificate distribution starts in the week beginning 21st January, 2018.

Ms Malonga appreciates all those teachers who applied and congratulate those who were successful.