Ministry of Health records 85 new cholera cases

The Ministry of Health says it has in the recent days recorded a reduction in the number of new cholera cases being recorded in Lusaka as 83 new cases

And a total number of cumulative cases countrywide currently stand at 2,983 cases with 69 deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic on October 6th 2017.

And a total of 85 new cases have been recorded in Lusaka as of 6 hours of which 26 are children and 59 adults with a total number of 2840 cumulative cases being recorded out which 2,610 were treated and successfully discharged as of 6hours this morning.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya told a media briefing that a total of three deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours all of which are brought in dead from Matero, Kanyama and Chipata compounds.

Dr Chilufya further discloses that a total of 166 cases are under treatment of which 32 are children and 132 are adults.

And Dr Chilufya has also announced that the ongoing cholera oral vaccination exercise which was flagged off yesterday has recorded a 22 percent turnout from the community and that the exercise is expected to go on for 4 days.

Meanwhile Dr Chilufya has advised retailers and shops against selling chlorine at exorbitant prices, stating that the selling of chlorine at high price is straining efforts being put in by government to contain the outbreak.