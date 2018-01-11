LWSC signs MoU with China to provide clean water

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Civil aimed at providing clean water to Lusaka residents.

Company Managing Director Jonathan Kampata says the contract has been signed with the aim of providing clean water in order to prevent Cholera from spreading.

Mr. Kampata has also mentioned that the project will involve the construction of six boreholes which will be supplying water to the areas that are highly affected.

He adds that the company will also put up 90 kiosks for the community to have access to clean water.

He has since advised the people of the affected areas to corporate with the company as they carry out the project.