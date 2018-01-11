LCC directs shop owners to paint their shops

The Lusaka City council (LCC) has directed all shop owners in Kamwala and the Central Business District (CBD) to paint their shops before they can be allowed to re-open.

Town Clerk Alex Mwansa says all shop owners should ensure that their buildings are painted in light colors that will look neat.

He says shop owners who wish to brand their buildings must ensure that the logos and other writings are done in small prints without covering the whole wall.

Mr. Mwansa says this is in accordance with the public health Act cap 295 section 65 with regulation 22 of the public Health, building regulations of the Laws of Zambia.

The Town Clerk says he has observed that the crazy colours that are used to decorate some shops are not of good quality and the shops do not look neat.

Mr. Mwansa adds that it is important for shop owners to do their part now that the city is undergoing through a city wide cleanup campaign to fight against cholera.