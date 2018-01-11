Lamasat to donate paint to Kamwala market

Lamasat international limited is donating paint and giving alternative measures of protection against cholera to shop owners in Kamwala trading area.

And company marketing manager Francisca Pfuma has encouraged the business community to also play their social cooperate responsibility and make contributions towards ending the scourge.

She says they should be in the forefront in helping citizens understand the cholera preventive measures, to clamp the spread of the epidemic.

Meanwhile the company’s senior marketing manager Hassan Ahmad has indicated that the company is providing water storage facilities which members of the public can use, rather than shallow wells.