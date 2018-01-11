IBA guides DJs on Cholera messages

Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Josephine Mapoma says she has observed with concern the tendency by some radio DJs and announcers of making inappropriate teasing comments regarding the cholera outbreak.

Ms. Mapoma says the authority is disappointed that radio and television personalities could choose to make fun of such a serious national issue.

She has reminded radio and TV stations that broadcasters have a critical role to play in disease outbreaks by providing important information to the public.

She since called on all broadcasting houses to uphold high levels of professionalism by showing sympathy and empathy in their coverage.

She has also urged all media houses to be supportive in all efforts being made by the National Task Force and others to combat the cholera outbreak in the country.