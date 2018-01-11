Lusaka water clean

Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) Public Relations Officer Nshamba Muzungu has refuted social media reports that the water being supplied by the company is contaminated.

Mr. Muzungu says information been spread is false and that these misleading statements will not help but only lead to unnecessary panic.

He has since advised members of the public not to take them seriously but they should exercise responsibility with what they post on social media especially regarding the current situation on the Cholera outbreak.

Mr. Muzungu also says, it is important to note that LWSC undertakes water quality surveillance on a daily basis and that quality control measures are put in place to ensure that the water supplied meets the quality standards required by the regulators.

He says the National Water and Sanitation Council (NWASCO) Results of the tests can be viewed by customers from the notice boards at their various customer service centers.

Mr. Muzungu explains that Water samples from various production points have also been collected and subjected to tests by independent inspectors.

He says the utility company is guided by the Zambia Bureau of Standards guidelines to produce and supply quality drinking water to its customers.