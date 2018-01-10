YALI challenges govt over reduced toll fees collection

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has demanded that Finance Minister Felix Mutati, Infrastructure and Housing Minister Ronald Chitotela and Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba must explain why there is a reduction in the collection of toll fees from K1.1 billion to K530 million.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza recalls that for a period of 11 months from November 2015 up to September 2016, the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected K1.1 billion from the two initial road tolling sites at Manyumbi and Kafulafuta.

Mr. Mwanza explains that then the toll fees stood, at the minimal, K10 and that the nation had less toll gates.

He says reports suggest that from January 2017 to December 2017 – a period of 12 months – only K530 million, half of what was collected the previous 11 months, has now been collected.

He argues that the toll fees now stand at, at the minimal, K20 and the government has increased the number of toll gates to include Chisamba, Ndola and Shimabala.

The YALI Governance Advisor tells QTV News that the collection figures do not add up.

Mr. Mwanza states that it is either the reduced figures in 2017 show reduced traffic on the roads as more and more of the people have stopped driving, meaning the toll gates are reducing the quality of life of the citizens or NRFA and Ministry of Finance gave exaggerated figures for the first 11 months where NRFA said it had collected K1.1 billion.