DEC nabs three cobs for counterfeit notes

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged three Police officers for being in possession of over K2 million counterfeit notes.

The three are identified as Chief Inspector Maybin Kasezya, 43, of Chelston Police Station, Inspector Maureen Nawa, 45, also of Chelston Police Station and Sergeant Joyford Mambe, 29, of Nakonde Police Station who is believed to have couriered the contraband.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo tells QTV News that the suspects have been charged with being in possession of counterfeit notes amounting to over K2.4 million in K100 bills after being intercepted in Lusaka’s Chelston Township when they were about to transact.

Ms Katongo has strongly cautioned members of the public to familiarise themselves with the features of the Zambian Kwacha and look out for unscrupulous individuals behind a spate of counterfeit notes as the Commission will not relent in its mandate to ensure that individuals behind such illicit activities are brought to book.

She says the suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.