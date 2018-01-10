DEC nabs Congolese for trafficking in cocaine

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested a Congolese national for trafficking in cocaine.

Bapabana Kayembe, 29, also known as Evaristo Chisha, a businessman of Plot No. 64/8 Kuomboka Compound has been arrested for trafficking in fifteen rocks and two sachets of cocaine.

DEC Public Relations Officer tells QFM News that the suspect was intercepted at a casino along Kafue road in Lusaka.

Ms Katongo states that this is the third time that the suspect has been arrested by the Commission for a similar offence, having been first arrested in 2012 and later in 2013 leading to a sentence of ten years at Mukobeko Maximum Prison where he escaped from custody and temporarily left the country.

And in a similar incident, the Commission has arrested Chileshe Mwape, 36, a businessman of Chibolya Compound in Lusaka District for trafficking in eight rocks of cocaine.

The suspect was arrested at a filling station along Kafue road as he was about to transact.

The DEC Public Relations Officer says both suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.