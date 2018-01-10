Cholera cases nearing 3, 000 mark

The Ministry of Health has today recorded 83 new cholera cases raising the cumulative total number to 2, 905.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in a statement says of the cases recorded 23 are children and 60 adults bringing the total under treatment 179 with 51 children and 128 adults.

Dr. Chilufya says of the 179, 54 are admitted to the Cholera treatment units and 125 at Heroes Cholera Hospital.

He says cumulatively Lusaka has recorded 2, 755 cases, 2, 514 of whom were successfully treated and discharged as at 06:00 AM today.

He says Lusaka cases reported by Cholera Treatment Units in Chipata Compound are 17, Matero 17, Kanyama 26, Chawama 10, Bauleni 1, and Chelstone 12.

Dr. Chilufya says the cumulative death toll in Lusaka district stands at 62 with 1 facility death recorded in the last 24 hrs.

The Health Minister says a total of 12 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hrs.

In other district; 3 cases have been recorded in Chilanga, 1 in Chibombo, 2 in Mumbwa, 1 in Ndola, 2 in Chikankata, 2 in Sinazongwe, and 1 in Monze.

Dr. Chilufya says countrywide, the nation has a cumulative total of 2, 905, 218 of whom are under treatment; total cumulative death 67.