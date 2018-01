PAC calls for more funding to sanitation programs

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has called for more funding to sanitation and water development sector.

Mr. Banda says this sector has been underfunded for a long time resulting in many health challenges.

He says this is a key sector that needs serious attention like the Ministry of Health with a view to promoting health services for the people.

He notes that if well managed and funded, cases of cholera and other waterborne diseases would be a thing of the past.