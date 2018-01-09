Kanye West Comes Through For Dying Girl And Grants Her Wish

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West showed major love to a fan, who requested to meet the rapper as her dying wish.
According to reports, Kanye reached out to a fan who was fighting late staged cancer.
The young girl was a huge fan of Kanye and her family jumped through some hoops in order to get the rap star’s attention.
After Yeezy got word of the girl’s love for his music and her health situation, he decided to link up with her via Facetime, where the two conversed.
Kanye even performed a rendition of his song “I Love Kanye” for the child, who died a short time after their phone meeting.