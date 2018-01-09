HH ready to dialogue, without setting conditions

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized that he is not setting any conditions before participating in the much talked about political dialogue.

The UPND Leader tells QTV News in a statement that he is very willing and availability to participate in the upcoming dialogue process.

Mr. Hichilema believes that the only way for political leaders to resolve issues affecting the country is through genuine and unconditional dialogue.

Mr. Hichilema has also agreed with the stance of the three church mother bodies namely Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), and the Christian Council of Zambia (CCZ) that there is too much corruption in the PF Government.

He says there is no doubt that a lot of resources which could have been deployed in the social and productive sectors such as health, education, farming and others, have been looted in broad daylight.

He adds that this looting amounts to economic sabotage.

The UPND Leader says he is also vindicated that corruption is being tolerated with impunity at all levels of Government.

Meanwhile, the UPND Media team has refuted media claims suggesting that the UPND Leader has donated dust bins towards the fight against cholera.

Deputy Press Secretary to the UPND President Brian Mwiinga in a separate statement says the public and media will be informed by Mr. Hichilema’s press office of what material support will be donated towards the cholera outbreak fight.