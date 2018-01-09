Govt suspends operation at national registration, passport & citizenship offices

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has announced the suspension of the Lusaka department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship offices due to the Cholera epidemic.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Kampyongo says the suspension has come into effect due to the escalated outbreak of Cholera in the Capital City.

Mr. Kampyongo states that the suspension is temporal and is in accordance with the guidelines provided by Ministry of Health to prevent Cholera from spreading further emphasizing that public gatherings of more than 5 people have been banned.

He says there is no need to panic as this will be temporal to allow for efforts to prevent the spread the spread of Cholera.

He reiterates that his ministry is coordinating with other ministries in a multisectoral approach to ensure that the measures being put in place to prevent Cholera are observed to the latter.