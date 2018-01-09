Cholera cases rise to 2,802 with 64 deaths

President Edgar Lungu has expressed optimism that the outbreak of Cholera that has killed over 60 people is being contained.

And about 2,802 cumulative cholera cases with 64 deaths have been recorded as of 06 hours this morning.

Speaking when he visited patients at the cholera center at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, President Lungu says government is putting in long term solutions that they avert the cholera outbreak.

The Head of State says government is committed to ensuring that Zambians countrywide are provided with safe and clean drinking water now and going forward.

He says with the interventions that are being put in place, the outbreak will soon be contained.

He has since emphasized the need for people to practice hygienic practices in their daily lives and especially now.

And Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya this morning told a media briefing that a total of 114 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Dr Chilufya has also announced that the vaccination exercise will commence tomorrow Wednesday 10th 2018 for a targeted number of 2million people.