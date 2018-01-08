Two Siavonga Cholera patients escape from Hospital

Two Cholera Patients in Siavonga District of Southern Province last evening escaped from the hospital where they were receiving treatment.

And Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has confirmed the development to QTV News via telephone that the two patients were later apprehended by Siavonga police last night at around 23hrs.

Mr. Kanyama says this happened in full view of Siavonga district hospital personnel who were scared of apprehending them for fear of contracting the disease.

He says it is disappointing that the cholera patients can think so low as to escape from the hospital, when the medical personnel were doing their best to enable them gain more strength.

He says he expected the patients who are also a couple of Kanyelele Compound of Siavonga district to appreciate and commend the hospital personnel for taking care of them.

Mr. Kanyama discloses that the husband is a garbage collector at Siavonga town council.