PF’s developmental agenda cheers Tayali

Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali says he appreciates the patriotic front’s efforts in infrastructure development, but says it should focus on empowering local contractors.

Mr. Tayali however say local contractors should change their mindsets and start working hard whenever they are given contracts.

He says some local contractors are lazy and have a tendency of misusing resources whenever they are given contracts.

Mr. Tayali has reiterated that it is however important to be cognizant of viable local contractors, who can contribute towards the rolling out of infrastructure development in the country.

He says foreign based companies have a tendency of benefiting from the contracts given to them by government, but channel their wealth back to their countries which should not be the case.