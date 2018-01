Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has cautioned individuals abusing social media of stern action.

Engineer Mushimba says ZICTA has the capacity to monitor what people are doing on social media and that one by one they will be cramped down and prosecuted.

He says social media is a good platform and that people should stop abusing it.

Engineer Mushimba says all individuals behind fraud activities on social media are not safe because ZICTA will go for them and be taken to task.