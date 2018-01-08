Kitwe records 2 cases of Cholera, Siavonga records 1

Kitwe district has recorded its first two cases of cholera involving children below the age of two.

Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says the epidemic has hit the mining town breaking out from two rural compounds, Zambia and Buchi.

He says both young children are from unplanned settlements with poor sanitation conditions.

Mr. Kang’ombe says Kitwe has 21 unplanned settlements which require complete upgrading in terms of providing water and sewer lines as well as general medical and educational infrastructure.

He says a total of 105 million kwacha is needed to upgrade these unplanned settlements.

And Mr. Kang’ombe has directed Nkana water and sewerage limited to respond with urgency to all matters of blocked sewer, and all residents are requested to stop with immediate effect to use sewer effluent to grow vegetables as these are the means through which cholera is spread rapidly.

He has warned that the council police will be given more powers within the confines of the law to deal with anyone acting outside the general instructions using the provisions of the public health act cap 295 of the laws of Zambia

Meanwhile Siavonga district commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has confirmed that the district has recorded the first cholera case in Siavonga district.

Mr. Kanyama says the patient is a male aged 28 who is a Siavonga town council garbage collector.

He has since advised the people of Siavonga, to observe the guidelines and continue washing their hands after using the toilet.