Govt clarifies that churches have only been banned from congregating

Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has clarified that churches have only been banned from congregating but that people are free to pray from their homes or anywhere else they feel comfortable as individuals.

And Mr. Mwale says bars have been allowed to operate from 11:00 to 19:00 just to keep the wheels of the economy running as government intensify the cleaning exercise.

He has also allowed controlled sale of vegetables and fruits in order to ensure farmers with hundreds of boxes of ready-to-sale fruits and vegetables don’t completely lose out due to their perishables rotting for lack of markets.

The Local Government Minister has furthermore explained that the country needs prayers now more than ever.

He says Christians are encouraged to pray from homes or wherever they may be comfortable as individuals.

Mr. Mwale says in fact, Zambia needs more prayers now than ever before.

On the issues of bars, the Local Government Minister says government has allowed bars in some areas to open from 11hrs to 19hrs, based on a belief that is anchored on keeping the wheels of the economy running while intensifying inspections to ensure hygiene standards are upped or at least maintained.

He says government will not compromise the health of the citizens as it tries to ensure that economic needs of people are economic safe.

Mr. Mwale says the decisions will be reviewed after seven (7) days.