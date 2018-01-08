Govt captures 846 farmers under e-voucher system

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has disclosed that government has so far captured 846 farmers under the e-voucher system out of the targeted one million farmers.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Ms Siliya states that this represents an 84 percent catch rate.

Ms Siliya says these farmers have already paid their K400 contributions so that they can start accessing the farming inputs.

She says over 5, 800 agro dealers are on the market across the country in offering the farming inputs to the local farmers.

Ms Siliya states that her ministry had earlier registered about 1, 200 agro dealers but that it is impressing that other agro dealers have come on board to help the smooth implementation of this program.