Chiteme replaces Mulusa as Malanji goes to Foreign Affairs

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Nkana PF Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme as Minister of National Planning Development.

President Lungu has also appointed Kwacha PF Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President Lungu on December 27th, 2017 fired Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa.

President Lungu also revoked the nomination of Mr. Mulusa as a nominated Member of Parliament.

Five days ago, Harry Kalaba resigned as Foreign Affairs Minister saying he cannot continue in government and watch those who are expected to end corruption, in the forefront of looting public resources.

The Head of State has sworn the duo at State House this morning urging them to get down to work quickly.