Politicians urged to stop practicing politics of dishonest

3rd liberation movement leader Enock Tonga has made an impassioned plea to be able to state his position regarding political upheavals.

Mr. Tonga has observed that one of the biggest challenges that lie ahead of Zambia is that of building credibility, trust and confidence in her politics and governance systems.

He says for more than half a century, politicians and their proceeding government have totally failed to build any semblance of credibility as a result of embracing dirty politics.

Mr. Tonga says politics of immortality and dishonest is the order of the day because the conduct, integrity as well as initiatives of politicians are all questionable.

He has noted that the counterfeit mouth spoken and unrealistic promises which the voter is always exposed to when it comes to campaigns are a source of worry and have totally eroded any little trust one could have in politics.

Mr. Tonga has expressed disappointment that politicians are capable of promising heaven on earth to the voters for the sake of a vote, when in fact they know very well underneath their hearts the impossibilities that would go with such promises.

He says dirty politics has intentionally and deliberately been championed for it to act as a deterrent to who would be decent, honest and possible potential political leaders.