Police urged to enforce the law fairly

Youth aid chairman chungu kachenga has called on the zambia police to arrest all luapula province pf members who were protesting for the expulsion of former foreign affairs minister harry kalaba from the party.

On friday about 700 pf cadres from the 12 constituencies in luapula province petitioned provincial minister nixon chilangwa demanding expulsion of mr. Kalaba who is also bahati member of parliament.

Mr. Kachenga says this is because the pf members defied the statutory instrument (si) 79 which mandates that public gatherings public gatherings, including funerals are banned.

He has told q-news that it is important that all zambians including politicians should abide to the statutory instrument (si) 79 during this period because it is meant to protect all zambians.

Mr. Kachenga adds that such behavior is unlawful and irrelevant because it has the liability to further spread cholera thus the need for all political parties should abide by this law.

Early this year health minister dr. Chitalu chilufya invoked provisions of the public health act and issued a statutory instrument 79 public health act on cholera affected areas.

Meanwhile mr. Kachenga has advised government to look into the welfare of the traders and open up community grounds where the affected traders can trade from.

He has observed that the move though commendable, is likely to escalate crime in the compounds due to the increased number of youths who are jobless.