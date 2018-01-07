No business contaminated with cholera will be spared- statehouse

Special assistant to the president for press and public relations amos chanda has told journalists at a press briefing that government will continue shutting down business houses, whose premises will be found to be cholera contaminated.

Mr. Chanda says no business is worth a single life stressing that government will not relent in the fight which has now become a matter of life and death.

Meanwhile mr. Chanda has urged the media to play an active role in the fight against the epidemic.

He urges the media to disseminate accurate information to the public on preventive measures.

Mr. Chanda notes that there has been a lot of misinformation from some media outlets on the matter and maintains that they should not be too excited but play a critical role in combating the epidemic.