Hungry Lion confirms 3 outlets closed

Hungry lion zambia has confirmed that 3 out of the 30 hungry lion’s in the country are temporarily shut-down for disinfection and sanitization.

Country manager busu mpepo hungry lion has sent all employees for food handlers tests and certification despite been certified.

And mr. Mpepo says following the outbreak of cholera in lusaka, hungry lion in zambia is working closely with the government to mitigate the situation in the center of lusaka and avoid further infections.

He says the aim of all businesses should be to assist the government to stop the momentum and spread of the outbreak.

Mr. mpepo says to avoid bacteria entering its outlets in lusaka they are being equipped with hand sanitizers at both staff and customer entrances. Hungry lion has also embarked on an immediate information and education campaign to sensitize both employees and customers on cholera prevention and treatment.

He says health inspectors have been welcomed into stores to share information and educate employees.

Mr. Mpepo has stated that pamphlets have been printed for distribution, supported by radio and television advertisements to help consumers understand how they avoid and prevent and get treated for cholera.