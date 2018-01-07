govt urged to ban people from going to Chunga dumpsite

Support for vulnerable children and active leadership (suvucal) founder, eugene machona has called on government to ban people from visiting the chunga dumpsite amid fears of the spread of cholera epidemic.

Mr. Machona says the dumpsite is in a deplorable condition and urged the local authority to seriously and urgently address the situation.

He says the picking of bottles by unsuspected people from the chunga dumping site must not be left unchecked because it has potential to aggravate the cholera outbreak which has claimed several lives in the lusaka.

Mr. Machona has also advised government to address the root cause of cholera than waiting for the pandemic to materialize in the communities.

In an interview with q-news mr. Machona says while the cleaning of some parts of lusaka by government is a welcome move, heaps of garbage which are been removed from the streets should however, not take long to be disposed of to the dumping site.

He adds that the garbage which is been removed from the streets of lusaka should rather be quickly disposed of to the dumping site so that they do not pose any health risk to the public.

And mr. Machona also notes that the cleaning of the environment should not only be left to government alone but that every zambian must come on board to promote hygiene in order to help fight cholera outbreak.

He has since urged the public to supplement efforts government in fighting cholera.