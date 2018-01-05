TCZ registers 127, 000 teachers, 113 colleges

The Teaching Council of Zambia has registered 127, 000 teachers and 113 collages of education countrywide.

The council has also disclosed that over 70, 000 practicing teachers have been found with forged results.

Speaking at the launch of the teacher registration and college accreditation certificates issuance and sensitization on the cholera epidemic, General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga says out of the 127, 000 students registered, 100, 086 will be given certificates in the phase one distribution exercise while the rest will receive theirs in the second phase.

The minister has therefore stated that every applicant has since been given a teaching council of Zambia number with which they will be identified.

And the minister has also stated that teachers, will only have to pay and register once at TCZ, but will be required to renew their certificates every after three years.

And Dr. Wanchinga has stated that the registration fee that teachers are required to pay for their certificates is not an assurance that they immediately secure a job position in government.

And speaking at the same function, the ministry’s permanent secretary Henry Tukombe has indicated that the registration process has accorded the ministry an opportunity to clean up the teaching profession.

He adds that the certificates which have been launched symbolize a new era in the ministry which will facilitate an end effective teaching profession.

And Teaching Council of Zambia Registrar Dr. Ebby Mubanga has thanked the ministry for its full support towards the exercise.

He says TCZ will therefore continue collaborating with specialized institutions like the education council of Zambia (ECZ) and universities to ensure that teacher registration becomes a standard practice.