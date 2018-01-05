Supreme Court January sessions halted

Following the outbreak of Cholera in Lusaka, the Prison authorities have been directed to cease the transportation of prisoners from one prison to another.

Judiciary Public Relations Officer Kalumba Chisambisha says the Prison authorities are therefore unable to move prisoners from Kabwe to Lusaka for the Supreme Court Appeal Sessions for the month of January, 2018 scheduled to commence on 9th January at Lusaka.

Ms Chisamba says consequently, the Supreme Court will not proceed to hear the said scheduled appeals at Lusaka as the same stand adjourned to a further date to be advised later.

She is advising that the ceremonial opening of the Lusaka High Court Criminal Sessions for the year 2018 scheduled for Monday 8th January 2018 will go ahead as scheduled.

Ms Chisamba states that the Judiciary on the advice of the Ministry of Health will however not permit any interaction between the prisoners appearing in the said High Court Session and their relatives/friends.

She furthermore states that access to the Court premises by relatives/friends of the prisoners appearing in the said session will also be restricted.

The Judiciary Public Relations Officer says the same restrictions apply to the Subordinate Court.