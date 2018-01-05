SESTUZ welcomes govt’s decision to close down schools

The Secondary Schools Teachers’ Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) has welcomed government’s decision to close down schools in cholera affected areas.

Union General Secretary Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa says it is an international requirement that the working environment for teachers and learning environment for students must be safe.

Mr. Wamuyuwa has called on all stakeholders to consider the risk and lives of the people that are involved and appreciate government’s effort in a bid to prevent the spread of cholera.

He has told q-news that it is important that these schools are closed so as to ensure that they are made safe for them to allow pupils in schools following the surge of cholera cases that have now reached over 2, 000.

Mr. Wamuyuwa has since advised school managements both government and private schools to adhere to this measure stating that nothing can compel anyone to risk anyones life when it comes to safety.

He has however appealed to members of the public not to take measures taken by the three wings of the Defence Force to clean markets and affected areas astemporary because they are meant to protect the health of the people but they should be maintained to prevent future outbreaks of Cholera.

Last week President Edgar Lungu directed all the three wings of the Defence Force to join the Ministry of Health and Lusaka City Council in escalated efforts to contain the spread of cholera in the city.