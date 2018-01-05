Samfya Teacher found dead in a knelling position

Police in Samfya of Luapula Province have picked a body of a 38 year old teacher who was found dead in his house in a knelling position.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QTV News that the deceased has been identified as Basewell Mwila a teacher at Twingi Primary School.

Ms Katongo says two bottles of wine were found on the scene.

She says the body was discovered yesterday at about 08:00 hours.

Ms Katongo says the body is in Samfya District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, three people died on the spot in an accident which occurred in Lusaka yesterday around 04:00 hours on Mumbwa road, opposite Farmers Barn.

Among the deceased is the driver of a motor vehicle Toyota Mark X identified as Suzyo Muwowo aged 30 of Lusaka’s Chalala area who died on the spot while others are a male person only identified as Kwesyakwe and an unidentified male person whose age and residence are not yet established.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed, overturned and hit into a streetlight pole.

Ms Katongo says the bodies of the deceased are in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Central Province, a male juvenile aged six years of Nkhruma Extension in Kabwe District died yesterday, after he was hit by a motor vehicle Toyota Vitz registration number AIG 2676 which was being driven by Biggy Hamusankwa aged 42 of Kabwe’s Lukanga Township.

Ms Katongo explains that the accident happened in Kabwe around 18:50 hours on Munkoyo Street near Imaculater College of Education, when the pedestrian was crossing the road.

She says the body is in Kabwe General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.