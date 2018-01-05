New Apostolic Church cancels Church gatherings

The New Apostolic Church Zambia has with immediate effect cancelled all church gatherings and divine services in view of the prevailing Cholera situation in Lusaka.

New Apostolic Church District Apostle for Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe Charles Ndandula tells QTV News that in view of the outbreak of cholera, there will be no church gatherings, including Sunday and Midweek Divine Services in Lusaka.

Mr. Ndandula says the suspension of all church gatherings and divine services is with immediate effect.

He says church members and ministers are advised to observe health guidelines given by the government and other stakeholders during this period.

Mr. Ndandula says there is need to work together with government and all stakeholders in order to contain the situation.