Nas And Nicki Minaj Break Up

(AllHipHop News) One of the most exciting romances has come to an end, according to sources.
Nas and Nicki Minaj – also known as Nasika – have decided to go their separate ways and break up as a couple. The pair had been dating since last May or June and recently there were rumors than Nicki was with child.
“The rappers broke up a few weeks ago after the relationship ran out of steam. They’ve been dating since June 2017, but we’re told living in different cities was just too much.
Both superstars will be getting back to strictly biz, we’re told — Nas focusing on his record label and his chicken and waffles joint, Sweet Chick. Nicki’s also juggling multiple business ventures outside of music.”
Also, the source dispelled the notion that Nicki was pregnant.