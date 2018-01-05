Luapula Patriotic Front Youths indiscipline- Kachunga

Youth Aid Chairman Chungu Kachenga has described as indiscipline Patriotic Front Youths in Luapula Province who are calling on Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba to resign and face them in a by – election campaign.

Mr. Kachenga says it is lack of respect for Patriotic Front youths to call for a senior party member to resign from the party for taking a different view on matters affecting the country.

Mr. Kachenga has advised the party leadership to consider restructuring itself because discipline has left the party.

He has told Q-news that if the patriotic Front fails to address such issues it risks been incompetent.

Mr. Kachenga is of the view that if PF expels Mr. Kalaba from the party, he is likely to win the by-election because he has amassed a lot of support especially from the youths.

Meanwhile Mr. Kachenga has advised the youths in the country to align themselves to political parties that will give them 75 percent majority of youths on their tickets.

He has also urged them to join political parties to enable them be voted into political offices so that they can affect the change they wanted in governance.

Mr. Kachenga says youths should break the status quo by taking the chance to be elected and create the transformation they needed for a change.