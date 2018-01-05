Govt suspends Principal – Agency relationship for Chongwe Council

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata has with immediate effect suspended the Principal – Agency relationship for Chongwe District Council as created under Paragraph 3 of land circular No 1 of 1985.

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Public Relations Officer Diniwe Zulu has confirmed the development to QTV News that Ms Kapata is concerned that the council has continued allocating land known as Quarantine land in Chongwe without following any laid down procedure and contrary to the consent judgement.

Ms Zulu says the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is furthermore concerned with Local Authorities who have continued to allocate land in their respective areas without following the laid down procedures.

She says this situation has resulted in bringing the office of Commissioner of Lands in disrepute and rendering it ineffective.

Ms Zulu says the suspension is with immediate effect.

In the meantime the Minister expects the Chongwe District Council to hand over all applications for land to the office of the Commissioner of Lands.

She clarifies that during this period of the suspension, all fresh applications should be directed to the Commissioner of Lands.