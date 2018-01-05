CAF crowns Egypt’s Mohamed Salah 2017 African Player of the Year

Africa’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool as the 2017 African Player of the year.

Mohamed Salah beat Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool, and Gabon’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who plays for Dortmund. he takes over from Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez who won the 2016 edition in Abuja.

The event held in Ghana was dubbed the ‘AITEO CAF AWARDS 2017.’ It also awarded other personalities in the football industry over the last year.

The event was the first gala without long serving CAF president Issa Hayatou who was beaten by new president Ahmad Ahmad in polls held in Addis Ababa last year.

The full list of winners on the night is as follows:

Aiteo CAF Awards 2017: Full list of Award Winners

Egypt and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as 2017 African Player of the Year 2nd – Sadio mane of Senegal and Liverpool 3rd – Pierre Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Dortmund.

Platinum award to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo & Liberia president-elect George Weah

Female footballer of the year: Assisat Oshoola of Nigeria

National team of the year: Pharaohs of Egypt

Young African footballer of the year: Patson Daka (Zambia)

Coach of the Year: Hector Cuper of Egypt

Club of the year: Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco

Football Leader of the Year: Ahmed Yahya.

Women’s National Team Of The Year 2017: Bayana Bayana (South Africa)

CAF Legends Award: Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)