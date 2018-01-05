The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has arrested five people of Chinese, Burundi and Lebanese nationalities for smuggling activities involving seven transit trucks carrying assorted goods worth K3, 600, 000.

The license for the clearing agent has also since been suspended to pave way for thorough investigations.

On separate dates, ZRA through the Elite Anti Smuggling Squad intercepted the seven trucks that had been declared as being in transit to Zimbabwe yet they had separate documents indicating that the goods were to be delivered in Lusaka.

ZRA’s Corporate and Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda indicates that it was after intensive interviews from the Authority’s officers that the drivers of the trucks disclosed that they were actually destined for Zambia and not Zimbabwe.

Both the smuggled goods and the trucks used have been seized and forfeited to the state in accordance to section 149 of the customs and excise Act.