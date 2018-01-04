UTH restricts the number of visitors to two per patient

The Women and Newborn unit at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has restricted the number of visitors to two per patient.

UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo says a card system has since been introduced when entering the maternity wards.

Ms Mashikolo says women who come in with suspected symptoms of cholera are being triaged and screened by a Doctor and Nurse on duty every day.

She states that if it is a confirmed case the patient is taken to a cholera centre.

Ms Mashikolo adds that hand washing with soap and water before entering a ward is also another measure that has been put in place alongside with sensitization of members of the public.

Meanwhile, Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama says during the epidemic preparedness meeting against the spread of cholera held today, government has banned the sale of ready to eat foodstuffs from the streets.

Mr. Kanyama says the government has also banned the Monday market in the district.