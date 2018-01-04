Ndola records one case of Cholera

The Ndola City Council has confirmed that Ndola City on the Copperbelt has recorded one case of Cholera.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza says the patient a male aged 28 years is currently admitted at Masala Main Clinic Cholera Treatment Centre in Kafubu Ward.

Ms Mwanza says the patient is currently receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

She says District Director Health Dr. Gideon Zulu has informed the council that there is no history of him travelling to Cholera prone areas and he is believed to be a resident of Chifubu.

Ms Mwanza says Dr. Zulu has further informed the council that Ndola has now been placed on a Cholera alert.

She states that the Local Authority’s Department of Public Health will also be carrying out inspections of restaurants and any other food handling businesses to ensure they are trading in healthy environments.

The Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager says the Local Authority has further banned the sale of ready food on the streets and anyone found selling will have their goods confiscated.