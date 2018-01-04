Govt’s slow response to Cholera outbreak causing panic – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says the government’s late, inadequate and slow response to the Cholera outbreak has led to a panic situation where cholera cases have increased rapidly, resulting in the avoidable deaths of the citizens.

The UPND Leader says this is not the time for politicking and that he has called on Zambians regardless of the political affiliations, to take responsibility to help in combating this epidemic and save lives.

Mr. Hichilema says to those in charge of managing the affairs of this country, it calls for deep reflection on their part in terms of priorities in the application of the meager resources for the people and timely decision making.

He says it was not prudent to corruptly acquire 42 fire engines at US $1 million each when documentary evidence shows these are just basic machines that can be bought at US$ 250,000 each.

He adds that the government could have saved a huge chunk of money that is desperately needed in public health and education.

Mr. Hichilema is saddened to note the now perennial cholera disease outbreak which has so far led to the loss of close to 50 lives in the country.