Govt shuts down 3 hungry lion outlets

Government has closed down three hungry lion outlets in Lusaka and one Pick n Pay Supermarket in line with requirements of the Public Health Act after samples of food from the outlets tested positive with vibrio cholera.

And a total of 2,148 cholera cases have been recorded as of today with 51 deaths recorded.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has told a media briefing that the three hungry lion outlets that have been closed are those situated at Kulima tower, levy mall and Cairo road, while the Pick n Pay outlet is the one located in Lusaka’s central business district.

Dr Chilufya has therefore directed all health inspectors countrywide to intensify inspections of all food outlets and those found to be risky to the health of the public will subsequently be closed.

The Health Minister has advised that food handlers in various outlets to ensure that they are on the lookout of symptoms of the outbreak in their workers as a way of protecting the public stating that some of the workers might be carriers from epic-enter areas.

He further announces that no trucks carrying fruits and vegetables will be allowed into Lusaka as a way of curtailing the food supply chain to avoid the further transmission of cholera.

And Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says government has also directed the Lusaka city council to bring down all makeshift food structures built on drainage pathways, sewer lines and water pipes to pave way for the cleanup exercises and installation of new water pipes by the Lusaka water and sewerage company.

Speaking during the same briefing, United Nations resident coordinator Janet Rogan disclosed that a total of 1.3 million dollars has been pumped in to help with the vaccination exercise that is expected to commence in a week’s time.

And ms Rogan says the united nations has also further assisted the ministry of health with 5000 kilograms of granular chlorine to be used for purifying the water.

Meanwhile the ministry of health has received a donation of K200, 000 from MMI steel company and AVIC International respectively aimed at helping in the curbing of the cholera outbreak.

Speaking during the handover over the 100 thousand kwacha cheques, representatives from both companies assured their commitment in helping government avert the cholera outbreak