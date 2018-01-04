Archdiocese of Lusaka bans movements from one parish to another

The Archdiocese of Lusaka has banned movements of Catholic Groups from one parish to another in the wake of the outbreak of Cholera which has killed so far 48 in Lusaka Province.

Archbishop of Lusaka Pastoral Coordinator Fr. Thomas Banda in a statement to QFM News says all parishes are advised not to do the exchange of peace through shaking of hands during the liturgical celebrations or indeed any time when they happen to meet until further notice.

Fr. Banda says no meetings of more than six people especially in parishes situated in the areas where Cholera has been reported.

He says this means that no Parish Council meetings, catechism lessons or lay movement meetings

He states that in all areas where Cholera has been reported Parish Council meetings should be reduced to parish Council Executive meetings.

Fr. Banda says the Archdiocese is also advising members not to gather at funeral houses in all parishes only the priest may attend the funeral house for prayers

Fr. Banda says the Parish Executives must ensure that there is clean water and soap in all water closets for washing hands at all times.

The Archbishop of Lusaka Pastoral Coordinator has since encouraged members to adhere to all Cholera preventive guidelines given by designated authorities.