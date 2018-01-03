ZRA introduces standardizes motor vehicle duties

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has introduced standard, precise and predictable Customs duty rates on imported used vehicles.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says specific import and excise duties have been introduced through the Customs and Excise Amendment Act No. 14 of 2017.

Mr. Sikalinda says the introduction of the noted specific duties is necessitated by a need for a transparent and predictable way of determining the import and excise duties on used motor vehicles.

He states that this measure will give power and control to the final owners of the vehicles by promoting transparency, uniformity, simplicity and by eliminating inconsistencies that have been fuelling corruption in the process, as well as reduced dwell times at border crossings.

Mr. Sikalinda explains that the new standard predictable duty rates will help the final buyers plan for the import costs as well as assist the Customs Clearing Agents serve their clients better as the amounts to be paid will be known even before they import the vehicle.

He furthermore explains that the new taxation method on used motor vehicles will also help standardize the collection of import duties on such vehicles implying that vehicles of the same body type and manufactured in the same year will attract the same amount of import duty regardless of the port of entry.